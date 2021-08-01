JMP Securities Lowers Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Price Target to $9.25

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) had its target price reduced by analysts at JMP Securities from $10.00 to $9.25 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 8.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NLY. Zacks Investment Research cut Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. TheStreet raised Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.11.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

NLY opened at $8.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. Annaly Capital Management has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 149.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 69.7% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 245.9% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. 41.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.