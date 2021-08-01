Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.08-6.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.06. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$2.97-3.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.94 billion.Hill-Rom also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.080-$6.120 EPS.

Shares of HRC stock opened at $138.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.61. Hill-Rom has a fifty-two week low of $80.31 and a fifty-two week high of $142.47.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.33 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hill-Rom will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is currently 17.36%.

HRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hill-Rom currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.80.

In related news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 8,349 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $1,131,379.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,367,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,628 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,986 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

