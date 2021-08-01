Short Interest in SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Expands By 29.1%

SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 574,500 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the June 30th total of 444,900 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

A number of analysts have commented on SPNE shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SeaSpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. SeaSpine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

In other SeaSpine news, insider Beau Standish sold 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $194,324.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in SeaSpine by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 632,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,011,000 after purchasing an additional 191,764 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 738,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 171,722 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 636,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,071,000 after purchasing an additional 168,246 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 223,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 123,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in SeaSpine by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 598,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,407,000 after buying an additional 121,500 shares in the last quarter. 63.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPNE opened at $19.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 4.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.02. The company has a market capitalization of $649.60 million, a PE ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 1.19. SeaSpine has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $22.97.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $41.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.75 million. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 27.06% and a negative return on equity of 25.16%. Equities analysts expect that SeaSpine will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

