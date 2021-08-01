iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a drop of 27.7% from the June 30th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 245,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUSC opened at $28.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.65. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.59 and a 12-month high of $28.51.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SUSC. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1,646.1% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,368,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,869,000 after buying an additional 1,289,708 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,568,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,910,000 after buying an additional 769,257 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,989,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,620,000 after buying an additional 433,461 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,705,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,907,000 after buying an additional 419,758 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,390,000.

