Millennium Management LLC Has $9.42 Million Stake in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 194.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 651,673 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 430,720 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.51% of Northwest Bancshares worth $9,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 3.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,592 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,045,000 after buying an additional 17,074 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,196 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 26,164 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter worth $162,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,899,154 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 52.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 203,958 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 70,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

NWBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley cut shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $13.51 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 target price for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

In other news, Director David M. Tullio bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $56,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,538. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $138,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,736. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,835 shares of company stock valued at $54,334. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NWBI opened at $13.31 on Friday. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.84 and a twelve month high of $15.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.64.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 27.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 73.39%.

Northwest Bancshares Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.