Millennium Management LLC Cuts Stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,018,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 281,604 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.85% of Diversified Healthcare Trust worth $9,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,911,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,298,000 after acquiring an additional 237,216 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 143,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,212,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,235,000 after acquiring an additional 41,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.25 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $5.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.97%.

In related news, Director John L. Harrington sold 19,500 shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $70,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Harrington sold 26,500 shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $103,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DHC shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diversified Healthcare Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

