D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 5,836 Shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,038 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,836 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sapiens International were worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in Sapiens International by 5.7% during the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 13,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC lifted its position in Sapiens International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 57,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Sapiens International by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Sapiens International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPNS opened at $25.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sapiens International Co. has a 52 week low of $24.30 and a 52 week high of $35.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 1.39.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Sapiens International had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $110.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sapiens International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.43.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

