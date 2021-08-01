Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. reduced its position in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 5.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 135,165 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,158 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $4,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Primoris Services in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Primoris Services in the first quarter worth about $63,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Primoris Services in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Primoris Services by 22.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PRIM shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Primoris Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.71.

NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $29.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.16. Primoris Services Co. has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $41.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.24.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.41. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $818.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.71%.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

