Eaton Vance Management Makes New $1.52 Million Investment in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,598 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 143.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group stock opened at $107.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 5.66. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.73 and a 52 week high of $212.40. The firm has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 669.60, a P/E/G ratio of 80.30 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.35.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.41. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Zillow Group’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays began coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $210.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.