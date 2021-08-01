Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 132 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its position in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nestlé by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nestlé by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé during the 1st quarter valued at $427,000. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSRGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas raised Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $126.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.58. Nestlé S.A. has a twelve month low of $104.50 and a twelve month high of $128.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86.

About Nestlé

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

