Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $5,713,083,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.8% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,427,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,030 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,356,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,249 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,052,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 94.0% during the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,997,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $679,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BABA. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 target price (down previously from $285.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $288.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.90.

Shares of BABA opened at $195.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $212.00. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $179.67 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

