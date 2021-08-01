Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Acquired by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCO. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $394.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $387.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.55.

In other news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 2,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.08, for a total value of $759,061.80. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total transaction of $257,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,549. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,085 shares of company stock worth $2,690,104. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO opened at $376.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.17. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $253.17 and a 1-year high of $384.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $358.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. On average, analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

