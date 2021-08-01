AdEx (ADX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $611,806.00

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. One AdEx coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, AdEx has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. AdEx has a total market cap of $15.25 million and $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00054706 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002609 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00014756 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $331.32 or 0.00795495 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005299 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00039945 BTC.

About AdEx

ADX is a coin. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

Buying and Selling AdEx

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

