North Star Investment Management Corp. Purchases New Shares in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 45,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.10% of UMH Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the first quarter worth $31,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the first quarter worth $61,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 208.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 12.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 25,002.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 9,501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UMH opened at $23.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.30. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $24.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 1.14.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. UMH Properties had a return on equity of 48.77% and a net margin of 27.21%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.57%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.17.

In other news, General Counsel Craig Koster sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $127,500.00. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 143 shares of company stock valued at $3,011. Corporate insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

