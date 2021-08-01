North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 5,200.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,137,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,013,568,000 after acquiring an additional 430,516 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,418,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,317,000 after acquiring an additional 239,329 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 20.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,008,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,971,000 after acquiring an additional 168,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,280,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group started coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Truist cut their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.78.

In other news, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.99, for a total value of $210,447.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,599,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,460,045,468.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 24,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total value of $5,521,689.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,734,934.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 52,498 shares of company stock worth $12,050,147 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SMG opened at $176.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.91. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $143.08 and a 52-week high of $254.34. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $192.66.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 67.91% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.