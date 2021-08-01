Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) PT Set at $48.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PFE. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a neutral rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.62.

PFE stock opened at $42.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.86. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $43.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

