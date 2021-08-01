Needham & Company LLC Boosts Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target to $72.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynatrace presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.57.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $63.87 on Thursday. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $33.83 and a 52-week high of $64.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.59. The company has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 135.89, a PEG ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.51.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.28%. Equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 159,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $9,555,784.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,108 shares in the company, valued at $13,945,048.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 7,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $317,410.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 877,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,390,655.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 350,903 shares of company stock valued at $19,561,020 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dynatrace by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,052,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,390,000 after purchasing an additional 723,728 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 10.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,834,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,435,000 after buying an additional 943,961 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 1.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,176,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,687,000 after acquiring an additional 166,131 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 10.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,739,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,342,000 after acquiring an additional 713,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HMI Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 9.3% during the first quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,487,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,948,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

