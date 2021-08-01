Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Given New $500.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $480.00 to $500.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FB. Citigroup downgraded Facebook from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $400.85.

FB stock opened at $356.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $342.95. Facebook has a 52 week low of $244.13 and a 52 week high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, analysts expect that Facebook will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $3,357,995.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at $8,292,212. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total transaction of $21,599,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,334,320 shares of company stock worth $785,168,015 in the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

