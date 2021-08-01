Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $165.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Primerica, Inc. provides financial products and services. It assists its clients in meeting their needs for term life insurance, which it underwrites, and mutual funds, variable annuities and other financial products, which it distributes primarily on behalf of third parties. The Company’s mission is to serve middle income families by helping them make informed financial decisions and providing them with a strategy and means to gain financial independence. The Company’s sales representatives use its proprietary financial needs analysis, or FNA, tool and an educational approach to demonstrate how its products can assist clients to provide financial protection for their families, save for their retirement and manage their debt. The Company’s clients are generally middle income consumers. Primerica also provides an entrepreneurial business opportunity for individuals to distribute its financial products. The Company is based in Duluth, Georgia. “

Get Primerica alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

Primerica stock opened at $146.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.44. Primerica has a 1 year low of $107.63 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.57.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Primerica had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $636.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.81 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Primerica will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.83, for a total transaction of $482,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 30,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,387.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.98, for a total transaction of $1,303,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,805.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,622 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 46.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 0.9% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 8,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 2.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 6.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1.0% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primerica (PRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.