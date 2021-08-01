Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Raised to $425.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective boosted by Truist from $400.00 to $425.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $385.00 price objective (up previously from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $400.85.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $356.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $342.95. Facebook has a one year low of $244.13 and a one year high of $377.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Analysts predict that Facebook will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.14, for a total value of $22,041,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $3,357,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at $8,292,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,334,320 shares of company stock worth $785,168,015 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $615,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $350,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in Facebook by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 4,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

