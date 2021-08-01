M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the June 30th total of 796,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 301,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MHO shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on M/I Homes from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

NYSE MHO opened at $64.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.61. M/I Homes has a fifty-two week low of $40.16 and a fifty-two week high of $74.85.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 26.89% and a net margin of 9.77%. On average, research analysts expect that M/I Homes will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 8,184 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total transaction of $581,309.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,927.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP J Thomas Mason sold 3,827 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $277,763.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,578.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of M/I Homes by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,651 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of M/I Homes by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 25,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of M/I Homes by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,798 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of M/I Homes by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 17,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

