State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 606 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $12,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 562.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM stock opened at $559.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The company has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.36. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $281.00 and a fifty-two week high of $563.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $515.59.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $780.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EPAM shares. Citigroup increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. VTB Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $463.50.

In related news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.43, for a total transaction of $673,037.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,457.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total value of $181,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,687 shares in the company, valued at $816,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,198 shares of company stock valued at $35,731,236 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.