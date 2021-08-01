State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 28,438 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 197,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,438 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in The Southern were worth $11,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Southern by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 77,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 17,235 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in The Southern by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 149,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,935 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in The Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $379,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in The Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in The Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

Get The Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $63.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $51.22 and a 1-year high of $66.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.89.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 14.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 81.23%.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $292,271.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,791.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $166,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,151 shares in the company, valued at $6,256,333.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,425 shares of company stock worth $618,721. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on SO. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Southern from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Argus lifted their price target on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.85.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.