ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.76 EPS

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.76, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 11.49%.

MT opened at $35.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ArcelorMittal has a one year low of $10.89 and a one year high of $35.45. The stock has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.52.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.47%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.89 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 98,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.