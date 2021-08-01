Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.530-$2.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.27 billion-$1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.22 billion.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SWKS. Susquehanna reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday. Westpark Capital began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $205.86.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $184.51 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $130.72 and a twelve month high of $204.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

