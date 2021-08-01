OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Posts Earnings Results

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) released its earnings results on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 5.52%.

OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. OceanFirst Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $25.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.67%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

In other news, COO Joseph Lebel III bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.82 per share, with a total value of $27,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

