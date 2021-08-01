$505.47 Million in Sales Expected for MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) to post $505.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for MarineMax’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $540.90 million and the lowest is $403.90 million. MarineMax reported sales of $398.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full-year sales of $2.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MarineMax.

Get MarineMax alerts:

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.49. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The company had revenue of $666.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HZO shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarineMax from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

In other news, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $350,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,161,638.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total transaction of $1,754,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 118,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,329,523.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,222 shares of company stock valued at $5,855,298 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,164,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,584,000 after purchasing an additional 782,730 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 533,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,702,000 after purchasing an additional 13,994 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 350,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,317,000 after purchasing an additional 39,758 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 22,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 21.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 251,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,391,000 after acquiring an additional 44,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HZO opened at $53.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. MarineMax has a fifty-two week low of $23.24 and a fifty-two week high of $70.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.97. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.80.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MarineMax (HZO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.