AidCoin Trading 24.9% Higher This Week (AID)

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. AidCoin has a market cap of $1.86 million and approximately $73.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AidCoin has traded up 24.9% against the US dollar. One AidCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0438 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AidCoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00054987 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002609 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00014727 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $331.87 or 0.00795900 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005293 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00039766 BTC.

AidCoin Coin Profile

AidCoin (CRYPTO:AID) is a coin. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 42,547,119 coins and its circulating supply is 42,547,118 coins. AidCoin’s official message board is medium.com/aidcoin . The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AidCoin’s official website is www.aidcoin.co . AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AidCoin is the ERC20 token that aims to become the preferred method to donate transparently through the Ethereum blockchain. The AID token will power AIDChain, a platform that provides an ecosystem of services through an easy-to-use interface, connecting the non-profit community while allowing full transparency and traceability of donations. AIDChain’s services include an internal exchange to convert major cryptocurrencies into AidCoin, a built-in wallet to store and donate easily, an explorer to track donations transparently, tools to connect donors with all the actors involved in the non-profit sector and templates of smart contracts to run fundraising campaigns. “

Buying and Selling AidCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AidCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AidCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AidCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AidCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.