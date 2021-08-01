Rocket Vault (RVF) Price Up 108.6% This Week

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 1st. One Rocket Vault coin can currently be bought for about $0.0668 or 0.00000160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and $2.78 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rocket Vault has traded 108.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00043737 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00102715 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.76 or 0.00133721 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,698.14 or 1.00000286 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.28 or 0.00825648 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002529 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rocket Vault Coin Profile

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,455,198 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Rocket Vault Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Vault should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Vault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

