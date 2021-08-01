Short Interest in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Decreases By 26.3%

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the June 30th total of 71,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 137,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $548,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after buying an additional 9,442 shares during the period.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF stock opened at $40.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.58. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $41.08.

