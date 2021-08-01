Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Wienerberger stock opened at $7.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.85. Wienerberger has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $8.45.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Friday, July 9th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wienerberger presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Wienerberger AG engages in the provision of building materials solutions. It offers bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems. It operates through the following segments: Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America. The Wienerberger Building Solutions segment includes ceramic solutions for the building envelope and paver activities.

