Millennium Management LLC Has $9.97 Million Stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 42.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,391 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $9,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGS. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at $16,410,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth about $25,983,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth about $42,058,000. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSGS stock opened at $162.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.30. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1-year low of $140.15 and a 1-year high of $207.09.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $1.90. The business had revenue of $183.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($4.92) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.60.

Madison Square Garden Sports Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

