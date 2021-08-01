Millennium Management LLC Has $10.05 Million Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,178 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.11% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $10,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,515,000 after acquiring an additional 63,204 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,482,000 after acquiring an additional 380,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PNW. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.48 price objective (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle West Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.61.

PNW stock opened at $83.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.56. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $69.29 and a 1-year high of $91.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.31.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $696.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.17%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

