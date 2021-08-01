Millennium Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 81.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 581,058 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.08% of W. R. Berkley worth $10,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 142,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 52,414 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,036,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 177.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,868,000 after acquiring an additional 306,837 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 263,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,848,000 after acquiring an additional 22,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WRB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. W. R. Berkley has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.25.

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $73.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $58.84 and a one year high of $82.43.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.