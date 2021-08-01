Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Trims Stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 50.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 175,567 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.20% of Easterly Government Properties worth $3,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

DEA opened at $22.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.49. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $25.79. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.10 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 82.54%.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $193,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,001.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $41,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,685.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,140 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

