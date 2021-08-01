Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Sells 175,567 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. cut its holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 50.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 175,567 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.20% of Easterly Government Properties worth $3,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 507,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 15,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 9,154 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 366,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after buying an additional 13,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B&I Capital AG raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 612,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,694,000 after buying an additional 27,100 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $41,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,685.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $193,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,001.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,140 in the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DEA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $22.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.10 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.49. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $25.79.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.70 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. This is an increase from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

