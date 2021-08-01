Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Buys 4,306 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,480 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $3,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $199,007,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 806.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,273,156 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,686 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,144,449 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,414,000 after buying an additional 648,138 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,408,247 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $97,717,000 after buying an additional 605,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,866,160 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $129,493,000 after buying an additional 404,952 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BHP opened at $78.56 on Friday. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $46.90 and a 12-month high of $82.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,140.50.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

