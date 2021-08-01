Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 73.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,632 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 820,311 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 187.5% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 96.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,002 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 11,301 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KGC shares. Raymond James set a $9.50 target price on Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Kinross Gold from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. CIBC downgraded Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.25 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.71.

KGC opened at $6.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1-year low of $5.98 and a 1-year high of $10.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.90.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.79%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

