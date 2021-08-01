Morgan Stanley Reduces Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,020,865 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 409,947 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $60,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $91,025,000. Ruffer LLP lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 33,532,930 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $223,847,000 after buying an additional 6,942,948 shares in the last quarter. Condire Management LP bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,023,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,387,796 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $143,160,000 after buying an additional 3,416,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,899,543 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,350,000 after buying an additional 1,840,943 shares in the last quarter. 45.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.71.

NYSE:KGC opened at $6.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.86. Kinross Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $5.98 and a twelve month high of $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.90.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.79%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

