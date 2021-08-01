Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 97,711 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 90.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,090 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 97,711 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in eBay were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 387.9% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $68.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $45.36 and a one year high of $74.13. The company has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 71.14%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.05.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

