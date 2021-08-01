Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires Shares of 110,979 Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 110,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. swisspartners Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in Stellantis in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,278,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stellantis in the first quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Stellantis in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,072,000. Exane Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,695,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,985,000. Institutional investors own 42.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Shares of STLA stock opened at $19.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.64. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $21.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.81, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on STLA shares. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, distribution, and sale of passenger vehicles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and light commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers luxury, premium, and mainstream vehicles, as well as financial services, and parts and services; and provides retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Recommended Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.