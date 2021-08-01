Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 2,070 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Black Knight by 8.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,145,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,285 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,320,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,656,000 after acquiring an additional 228,397 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 3.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,022,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,608,000 after acquiring an additional 177,275 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 39.7% during the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,556,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,156,000 after acquiring an additional 726,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 2.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,515,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,150,000 after acquiring an additional 51,636 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BKI shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.20.

BKI opened at $82.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.72. Black Knight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $97.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.92.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $349.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.04 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $1,023,165.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.77 per share, for a total transaction of $997,603.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

