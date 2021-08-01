Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 33,580 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 80.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,580 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 60,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after acquiring an additional 6,948 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,910,000 after acquiring an additional 36,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 95 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.72, for a total value of $26,193.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,069.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.76, for a total value of $71,141.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,890 shares of company stock valued at $9,440,744. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $307.42 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.57 and a 12-month high of $308.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $283.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HSBC upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.23.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

