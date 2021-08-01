Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Stock Position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 49.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,477 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NRZ. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 389.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 787.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. 40.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRZ stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.34.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 61.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NRZ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Jonestrading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.58.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

