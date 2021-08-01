Utah Retirement Systems Cuts Holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,367 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Continental Resources were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLR. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 200.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 277.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. 13.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLR stock opened at $34.15 on Friday. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $40.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of -81.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 3.33.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.61%.

In related news, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $835,661.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $216,684.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

CLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Continental Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded Continental Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities upped their price target on Continental Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Continental Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Continental Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.62.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

