Utah Retirement Systems Sells 500 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its stake in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Alteryx were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 1,009.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 49.7% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 178.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Alteryx alerts:

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total transaction of $577,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $28,937.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,714 shares of company stock valued at $2,101,867. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AYX opened at $77.40 on Friday. Alteryx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $181.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.18.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $118.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.08 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 9.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

AYX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. decreased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $157.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Alteryx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.36.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.