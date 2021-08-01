Utah Retirement Systems Increases Holdings in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) by 63.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 46.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 2.1% during the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 50,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 20.9% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 47,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.96 per share, with a total value of $999,792.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 363,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,373.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DNB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of DNB stock opened at $20.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion and a PE ratio of 20.75. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.96 and a 52-week high of $29.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $504.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.26 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 11.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

