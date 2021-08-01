Utah Retirement Systems Lowers Stock Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,139 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Carter’s were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 40,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

Get Carter's alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Carter’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.80.

CRI stock opened at $97.74 on Friday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.01 and a 1 year high of $116.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.41.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.95. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.55% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $746.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Carter’s’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Carter’s news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total value of $816,368.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $220,272.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,113.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.