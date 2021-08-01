Utah Retirement Systems Decreases Holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its holdings in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Quidel were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Quidel by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Quidel by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Quidel in the 1st quarter worth about $852,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Quidel by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 330,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,276,000 after acquiring an additional 117,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Quidel by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 405,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,824,000 after purchasing an additional 139,507 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $141.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.22. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.50. Quidel Co. has a 1-year low of $103.31 and a 1-year high of $306.72.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $375.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.24 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 92.33% and a net margin of 50.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quidel news, Director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.26, for a total value of $113,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,001.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 803 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total value of $84,909.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,127 shares in the company, valued at $647,868.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on QDEL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Quidel from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

