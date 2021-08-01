Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,710 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IART. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at about $329,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,490 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,074 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,829 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $30,826,000 after purchasing an additional 79,336 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,126 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

IART has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.36.

Shares of IART opened at $72.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.90. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $42.12 and a 1-year high of $77.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 17.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 5,335 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $400,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

